Kansas rolls out Aviation Worker Response webpage and resources

At the direction of Governor Laura Kelly, Wichita native and Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García released the Aviation Worker Response webpage for resources available for workers affected by the recent Boeing 737 MAX production halt. García will be in Wichita on Thursday to meet with stakeholders, listen to their concerns and coordinate the state’s response efforts based out of the Workforce Alliance center in Wichita.

Secretary García is continuing communications with affected businesses, labor unions and state and local agencies that are a part of the response effort, including the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas, Inc., the Department of Commerce and the Department for Children and Families.

Deputy Secretary Brett Flaschbarth and KDOL staff will be in Wichita today meeting with local leaders and meeting with officials from Spirit Aerosystems.

“First and foremost, my goal is to help Kansas workers,” Secretary García said. “We will continue to add available resources and contact information as we work to address this challenge.”

“My team will continue to work to connect impacted workers and businesses with the resources they need during this critical time,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This information is an important first step as

Secretary Garcia coordinates our comprehensive response effort.”

Resources for affected workers are attached and may be found at the Kansas Department of Labor’s website: www.dol.ks.gov/AviationWorkerResponse.