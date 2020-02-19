Kansas school bus company facing driver shortage due to flu

Parents are being urged to have their children ready for the bus stop a little early - and be flexible if their ride arrives late.

Kansas Central School Bus, which provides transportation for USD 501, said in a Facebook post-Tuesday that one-third of its drivers and support staff have been affected by the flu. They say their remaining drivers are combining routes to make up for the shortage.

"The best plan is to have your student ready early and start watching for buses. Some stops may be late," their post stated.

Kansas Central said it has notified schools, and schools should be sending notices to parents.

They say if students have waited 20 minutes past their stop time, they should call Kansas Central, 785-233-2009. They also urged parents to sign up for notifications at www.herecomesthebus.com.

