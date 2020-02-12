Kansas school district cancels classes after flu-related death

Classes in Columbus, Kan. (Cherokee County) have been canceled Thursday and Friday after the death of one of its staff members possibly related to the flu.

USD 493 said a paraprofessional at Park Elementary School died on Sunday. The district said her brother is in intensive care with similar symptoms.

"The only confirmed diagnosis for each of them at this point is influenza type b," said the district in a statement on Facebook. "A disease specialist is further investigating any underlying causes of their illness."

The district said it takes 48 hours to get back test results back. Therefore, all schools in the district will close for the weekend " to ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep our students safe and protected."