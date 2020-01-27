Kansas schools join in Chiefs Spirit Week

The Kansas City Chiefs are in Miami preparing for their biggest games in over 50 years. Back home, fans are showing their support all week long.

Several schools including Jefferson Elementary School in Wichita is participating in Chiefs Spirit Week.

On Monday, students were encouraged to wear No. 15 jerseys, headbands, and even curly wigs to pay homage to Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Terri Rutland teaches at Jefferson, she says Patrick Mahomes is a great role model for the kids.

"He's an inspiration to me, he's just so much fun to watch he gives 100% and he's made such a great impact on Kansas City, Wichita, everywhere,"

Some of the other highlights from the week include Tailgate Thursday and Red Friday.

You can see a full list of events for each day below.