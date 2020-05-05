Kansas schools look toward fall, anticipate changes due to COVID-19

In March, Kansas was the first state in the U.S. to call off in-person K-12 classes due to the growing threat of COVID-19. As the school year comes to a close with students learning from home, educators look ahead to the fall and how a return to school might look.

With no way to predict what to expect with COVID-19 in August, educators plan for multiple options for how the 2020-2021 school year will start.

"The plan we have in June could be different from the one we have in July," says Wichita Collegiate Head of School Nathan Washer. "This is going to be an ever-evolving plan, but we certainly have started already to develop those plans."

Wichita Collegiate School has four scenarios mapped out. The first is for classes to resume as normal. The second scenario is for classes to meet in-person, but with strict social-distancing guidelines. The third is a hybrid of in-person and online classes where certain days are assigned for certain grades to be on campus. The fourth and final kind of "worst-case" scenario is all distance learning, essentially continuing how students are finishing up the 2019-2020 school year.

"We've been doing these conversations for a month now to think about it," Washer says.

Many schools who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday (both public and private) say they're in the infant stages of developing plans for the fall. A few administrators say they're waiting unto the current school year wraps up before formalizing options for the 2020-2021 school year. Schools do say they have goals to have plans in pace in June or early July.

The Kansas Board of Education says it's in the beginning steps of providing guidance to resume in-person classes or how to approach education of schools close again.