Kansas schools take action in fight to contain flu outbreak

The Central Plains school district canceled classes Friday due to a flu outbreak. This follows a decision earlier this week for Goessel schools to cancel classes Thursday and Friday. with 61 of the district's 291 students getting sick with Influenza A, Influenza B and what's commonly known as "the stomach flu."

Among schools taking action to keep widespread flu from spreading is St. Jude Catholic School in Wichita. Friday, the owners of Ion Environmental Services were busy at the school, using a steam machine to disinfect a preschool classroom.

"Anything that that touches on the surface, it's going to kill," Ion Services Head of Business Development Camden Roach explains of the disinfecting machine.

He says the steamer kills 99.99 percent of pathogens.

Ion Services Friday disinfected toys, chairs and other surfaces to kill sickness-causing pathogens. Owners Stacy Roach and Melissa Ishan say they're main mission is to disinfect as much as they can to fight against the seemingly "endless cycle" of sickness that comes with the peak of flu season.

"I take precautions with my kiddos. When they come in the door, they have to use hand sanitizes to leave the germs at the door, but it still gets in," St. Jude Catholic School pre-kindergarten teacher Denice Seely says. "It still gets on all of the toys, gets all over the floor, gets all over the bathroom."

Infection disease physician, Dr. Robert Wittler, says bringing in a company like Ion Services can help to prevent the flu in schools.

"If you touch that surface and rub your nose and rub your eyes, that can also be a mode of transmission. The virus doesn't last forever on a surface, but cleaning surfaces is still part of the way to prevent influenza," Wittler says.