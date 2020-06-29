Kansas sees 905 new COVID-19 cases over weekend, 6 new deaths

The state of Kansas reported 905 cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths as of Monday. The novel coronavirus has now been reported in 97 of Kansas' 105 counties.

The new numbers bring the state's total to 14,443 cases and 270 deaths.

Currently, there have been 1,152 of 10,137 cases have been hospitalized, but the rate of hospitalization remained steady from Friday to Monday at about 11%.

Patients range in age range from 0 to 103, with a median age of 39 years old.

There are 210 clusters (101 active) in Kansas accounting for 6,406 cases and 201 deaths. The highest number of deaths remain with clusters at longterm care living facilities with 155.