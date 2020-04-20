Kansas sees nearly 2,000 cases of coronavirus, 100 deaths

Kansas is now reporting 1,986 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 69 counties. Patients range in age from 0 years to 99 years (with the median age of 51).

The state says 100 people have died from the disease produced by the novel coronavirus.

Out of 1,627 cases, 405 patients have been hospitalized. Patients range in age from 0 years to 99 years.

The Kansas Health and Environment Lab has confirmed 455 positive tests while private labs have confirmed 1,531. There have been 16,775 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

Of the positive cases, 1,025 are female, 956 are male and 5 unknown.

Counties with more than 100 cases include Ford (180), Johnson (377), Leavenworth (135), Sedgwick (248) and Wyandotte (427).