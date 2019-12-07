Kansas sheriff's deputy accused of stalking co-worker

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy has been arrested after being accused of stalking a co-worker.

The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Shawn McGonnigil was arrested Friday and has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for about six years.

The release did not offer details about who McGonnigil is accused of stalking or how he reportedly did so. The sheriff’s office says its Professional Standards Unit is also investigating the allegations against McGonnigil.

A phone number for McGonnigil could not be found Saturday.

