Kansas sheriff's office cancels crime on Thanksgiving

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has called off criminal activity for Thanksgiving.

"Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, after great consideration, the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has cancelled all criminal activity. If you had plans to engage in criminal activity today, we apologize for the inconvenience. If this cancelation has affected you, please message us with the date, time, and location of your planned criminal activity and we will accommodate you to the best of our ability," wrote the sheriff's office on its Facebook page.

The post has been shared more than 150 times with supporting comments for followers.

"Hope you have a very uneventful Thanksgiving!!" Said Debbie.

And, this one from Mike Renz.

"LOL! Greenwood County has law enforcement figured out. BTW - My sister-in-law is planning a crime today. What she passes off as stuffing is a true crime...against humanity. The crime is planned for 4:40 pm 2314 Maple Park Way, Hooterville, Ohio. Please come save us all - and dont hold back on the sirens."