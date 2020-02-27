Kansas sheriff's office 'warning': Local meth may be contaminated with 'Corona Virus'

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is hoping to win the war on drugs with an interesting P.S.A.

"If you have recently purchased meth locally, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus," reads the post on the sheriff's office page.

The sheriff's office says those with "contaminated" meth should bring it in or take it to the police department where "they will test it for free."

If you're not comfortable going into an office, please contact any officer and they'll test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word!" Concludes the post.