Kansas sheriff's offices providing delivery services for the elderly, disabled, high risk

A number of Kansas sheriff's offices are going above the call of duty to make sure their community members have what they need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hodgeman and Greeley counties are both implementing an initiative to help the elderly, disabled and high risk.

The Hodgeman County Sheriff's Office said if you know of anyone who needs the service, call the non-emergency line 620-357-8391 and they will help deliver items that are needed.

The Greeley County Sheriff's Office said its program will offer grocery and medication pick up from Gooch's Grocery and Dixon Drug. Pick up times would be limited to Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community members can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 620-376-4233 Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. though 5:00 p.m. providing their Name, Date of Birth, Address and location the medication, medical supplies, or groceries need to be retrieved from. The items must be within Greeley County, delivered to an address within Greeley County. The items must be prepaid for the Sheriff’s Office to retrieve them.