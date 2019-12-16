Kansas starts the week with winter storm

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the winter storm is still with us as we start the new work week. The final installment this morning is all snow, mainly across south-central and southeast Kansas where 1-3” of accumulation is expected through noon before conditions calm down this afternoon. Limited sunshine and temperatures below freezing will keep area roads snowy and slow most of the day so please travel with care.

Clearing skies and cold conditions return to the state tonight as temperatures fall into the single digits and teens. Winds will be light, but even a breeze around 5 mph will push the feels like temperature to near zero at times.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with a warming trend. Near normal temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the 50s on Friday. The weekend appears even warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow through early afternoon; then cloudy and cold. Wind: N 10-15. High: 30.

Tonight: Clearing; very cold. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Sunny; still cold. Wind: W 5-15. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 19.

Wed: High: 43. Low: 28. Sunny and not as cold.

Thu: High: 49. Low: 30. Partly cloudy; becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 54. Low: 29. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59. Low: 31. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 39. Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm.