Kansas teen tests positive for COVID-19, exposes others at local pool awaiting results

The Cowley County Health Department is alerting the public that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they visited the public pool on or around June 10.

Health officials said a 14-year-old who splits time between households in Sedgwick County and Cowley County was tested for COVID-19 on June 5 after feeling ill. Her mother took her to a private care clinic and a test sample was taken for COVID-19, and processed by the clinic's contracted private laboratory.

On June 10, the family received the positive test results. The Sedgwick County Health Department has now shared the results with the Cowley County Health Department.

Cowley County health officials said during the week of June 7, the child visited her other parent in Arkansas City and before the test results had come back, the girl visited the public pool on June 10 and participated in a sleepover with other girls.

Health officials said the girl's mother has made contact with the parents of her daughter's friends to alert them of the possible exposure.

"This social activity has likely exposed several people to COVID-19 in the Arkansas City community," said the health department. " The failure to heed the instructions and warning of public health guidance and medical instructions is evidenced here."

The health department stressed that a person MUST remain quarantined with family members until they receive their results.

"The Arkansas City community is upset as evidenced in the comment s and calls made over social media and to the health department," said health officials.

Families who believe that they have been exposed are required to isolate themselves at home for the next 48 hours.

The health department will open a drive-through testing lane at hte Winfield Health Department Office on Monday, June 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. for Arkansas City residents to be tested. Results could take two (2) to three (3) days. Families must call 620-221-1430 to schedule a test at no cost.

Anyone who is tested must remain in isolation until the test results are known.