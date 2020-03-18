Kansas temporarily bars evictions, foreclosures

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed an executive order temporarily prohibiting evictions and foreclosures across the state, in an effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Governor Kelly says the steps are aimed at supporting Kansans who may miss mortgage or rent payments as a result of lost wages and other income.

“We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state,” Kelly said in a press release. “Kansas families need our support, and my administration is committed to doing everything it can to make sure Kansans can stay in their homes and businesses. It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety.”

Executive Order 20-6 temporarily prohibits all financial institutions operating in Kansas from initiating any mortgage foreclosure efforts or judicial proceedings, and any commercial or residential eviction efforts or judicial proceedings until May 1st, 2020.

The order comes after Kelly proclaimed a State of Disaster Emergency for the state of Kansas on March 12.