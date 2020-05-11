Kansas up to 7,116 cases of COVID-19, numbers to only be updated 3 times a week

The State of Kansas now reports 7,116 cases of COVID-19 and 158 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Beginning Monday, KDHE will only release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Governor Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will address the latest numbers along with the state's response to the pandemic in a briefing at 2 p.m. from Topeka.

Numbers continue to be high in Ford (1,135), Finney (905), Seward (693) and Lyon (354) counties where large meatpacking plants are located and testing has increased.

Wyandotte County in northeast Kansas remains second in the state with 1,095. Leavenworth County comes in third with 939 cases. More than 80-percent of the cases in that county have been linked to the Lansing Correctional Facility (778 cases, including three deaths).

Johnson (611), Sedgwick (468) and Shawnee (165) round out the top 9 counties with more than a hundred cases of COVID-19.

To date, less than 10 percent of Kansans diagnosed with the COVID-19 have been hospitalized.