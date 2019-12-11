Kansas towards bottom of the country in Measles vaccinations

When it comes to measles vaccinations, the CDC says Kansas has room for improvement.

It has the fourth worst vaccination rate in the nation of around 91 percent.

A massive measles outbreak has killed nearly a hundred people in Samoa.

That government says 91 percent of the island's population is now vaccinated but medical experts say 93 percent of a population needs to be immune to keep measles from spreading.

According to the CDC, in the last 5 years, Kansas has seen as low as 87 percent of it's kindergartners getting the measles vaccination.

Director of Infection prevention at Wesley Medical Center, Dr. Tom Moore said, "The measles vaccine uptake has been low. It's disappointing. There's a lot of misinformation still going around the internet about the measles vaccine. It's proven to be safe and effective."

Even if you do have the measles vaccine, doctors say everyone can be affected in the event of an outbreak, especially those who medically cannot get the vaccine because of a possibly deadly reaction.

Dr. Moore said, "The Rubella portion of the vaccine is live so there are people with certain immune conditions who cannot receive the vaccine and they rely on others around them having the vaccine to be protected."

Dor. Moore said the thing about the measles is it's so contagious, it can spread almost immediately.

"If somebody is in a room for just a couple minutes with someone who has the measles, and they're not immune to it, the measles virus will find you and you will get the illness," said Dr. Moore. "That's what happened in Samoa. They had less than 93% uptake of the vaccine and outbreak struck and a lot of kids died."

He says even if someone does recover from a measles virus, your immune system will be permanently damaged.

