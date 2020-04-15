Kansas town pays electric bill for every resident

Times are hard and many Kansas could use a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Gardner realized the needs of its citizens in March and voted to cover every resident’s electric bill, including for small businesses," according to KCTV 5.

Gardner owns its own utilities and Mayor Steve Shute said the city had a surplus.

“It kind of hit us that if we were looking at rate relief now is the time to do it,” Shute said.

Gardner spent around $790,000 to take care of the bills.

