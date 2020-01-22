Kansas trooper injured in Wichita crash while working another accident

A trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol was injured Wednesday morning while assisting with another crash in Wichita.

The KHP Air Support tweeted out a photo of the wrecked patrol vehicle and said the trooper had to be taken to the hospital.

"PLEASE slow down and move over," said KHP Air Support in its tweet.

StormChasingVideo posted a video of the crash on YouTube saying the trooper was assisting with a vehicle spinoff on I-135 and was struck by a Prius that lost control.

The trooper did not suffer serious injuries.

Eyewitness News reporter Kristen Boxman was out on the roads Wednesday morning and experienced the slick road conditions created by the wet, heavy, slushy snow.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office tweeted out that there were several accidents across the county Wednesday morning.

"Please completely clear snow from your windows, license plate, and all lights on your vehicle and drive slow on your way to your destinations this morning!" The sheriff's office said.