The Kansas Department of Labor says its IT system has been struggling to keep up with the large number of claims being filed in recent weeks.

Because of that, they're taking the website down for maintenance today. The first outage will begin at noon, today (April 14), the second is set for 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Each outage is expected to last around one hour.

The Department says it hopes enhancements made during the outages will allow them to provide better customer service.