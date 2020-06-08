Kansas up 250+ COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over the weekend

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state - 10,650 reported cases from 89 counties with 236 deaths. That's up 257 cases from Friday and four deaths.

Gov. Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will address the state's response to handling COVID as the state continues to reopen and recover from the pandemic.

Phase 3 of the Ad Astra Plan was scheduled to begin on Monday before Gov. Kelly gave local governments the authority to make follow their own health guidelines.

