Kansas up to 1,376 cases of COVID-19, 62 deaths

The State of Kansas now reports 1,376 cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths.

Of those numbers, 309 people have been hospitalized for the virus, 770 did not require hospitalization.

Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 range in age from 0 to 95 years old with the median age of 63. Nearly 12,500 tests have come back negative.

The state is now tracking race and ethnicity in connection with the cases. According to the state's site, 669 African Americans were tested for the disease and 226 came back positive. That's compared to the 6,199 whites who were tested and 734 who received positive results. Of the 539 Hispanics or Latinos tested, 139 tested positive for COVID-19.

Kansas has reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths, of those 33 patients were white, 23 were black or African American, one was Hispanic while the remaining cases did not have their race listed.

The state does note that due to the high number of individuals tested with no race and ethnicity reported, "interpretation should be made with caution."

Wyandotte County reports the most cases of COVID-19 at 337 followed by Johnson County at 309 and Sedgwick County at 200.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold her daily press briefing at 2 p.m. today in the Kansas Statehouse, Secretary of State Ceremonial Office, 212A-N, to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will join the Governor on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in place of his usual briefings.