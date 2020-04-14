Kansas up to 1,426 cases of COVID-19, 69 deaths

Kansas is now up to 1,426 cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and 69 deaths.

The state says 327 people required hospitalization for the disease. These patients range in age from 0 to 95 years old with the median and average age of 63.

Related: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Case Summary

Of the tests conducted, 12,721 have come back negative. The Kansas Health Environmental Lab accounts for 23.4% of the positive tests while more than 75% of the positive tests are coming from private labs.

On Monday, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said there remains a shortage of testing supplies - mainly swabs - in Kansas.

He said the state is looking to partner with dental labs who could produce the plastic swabs needed to increase the capacity of testing.