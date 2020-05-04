Kansas up to 5,245 cases of COVID-19, 136 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment now reports 5,245 cases of COVID-19 and 136 deaths.

The state says 553 have been hospitalized as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The top nine counties with the most cases are Wyandotte (879), Ford (832), Leavenworth (529), Seward (580), Johnson (504), Finney (498), Sedgwick (409), Shawnee (255), and Lyon (128)

The Kansas Health and Environment Lab has confirmed 2,002 positive tests while the other 3,243 have been confirmed in private labs.

To date, 33,358 tests have come back negative.