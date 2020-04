The State of Kansas is now up to 552 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, including 13 deaths.

Patients range in age from 0 to over 85 years old. Four children under the age of nine have tested positive for the virus and seven children from 10-19 years.

Currently, in Kansas, the greatest age range testing positive for the disease is from age 20-44.

In Sedgwick County, 79 cases have been reported including one death.

READ MORE: KS Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Case Summary