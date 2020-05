The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 8,539 cases of COVID-19 in 84 counties with 178 deaths reported as of 9 a.m.

Of 5,562 cases, 760 have been hospitalized. Patients range from 0 to 100 years old, with 42 being the median age.

There have been 62,664 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

KDHE is now monitoring 96 clusters (48 closed and 48 active) accounting for 4,315 cases and 136 deaths.