Multiple Kansas wildfires visible from Storm Team 12 Super Doppler Radar

Kansas crews are battling multiple wildfires across the state.

The Storm Team 12 Super Doppler Radar picked up smoke from the fires in Cowley, Greenwood and Saline counties.

The Cowley County Emergency Management says firefighters are battling a fire located 2.5 miles north of US-166 and the Grouse Creek Road junction moving to the northeast. Residents in the area southwest of Dexter (primarily south of 212th Rd and east of 151st Rd) need to be aware and prepared to take action.

The National Weather Service says the Greenwood County is located northwest of Eureka and north of US-54 and spreading north.

A large wildfire in Saline County has shut down Magnolia Road between Markley and Simpson Roads. This fire is located east of Salina and south of New Cambria. People are asked to avoid the area to allow for emergency crews to work safely.

Eyewitness News has crews dispatched to the fires in Cowley and Saline counties.

Storm Team 12 says winds are gusting between 30-40 mph this afternoon. Fires will spread quickly with this wind and the dry conditions.