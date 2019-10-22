Kansas winds blow 8-year-old boy away

Strong winds sent a front door flying open Monday afternoon and the boy holding on went with it.

Little windy in Holcomb KS my son Holdyn about blew away!! ~ Kayla Foley

Kayla Foley shared the video with Eyewitness News on Facebook.

In it, you can see Kayla's two boys, ages 8 and 5, run to the door as they get home from school.

The as the older boy opens the door and high winds blow him away. He falls the ground as his younger brother looks on.

Unharmed the boys rush inside the house to tell their mom what happened.