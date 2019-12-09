Kathryn and Josh Brolin help dream come true for Kansas boy with rare skin condition

A Wichita teen had one of his dreams come true thanks to someone he didn't even know.

Nineteen-year-old Marky Jaquez suffers from a rare skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa. It keeps him from doing the things he loves, like going to the beach.

When model Kathryn Brolin, wife of actor Josh Brolin, heard about Marky's condition she was inspired to make his dream come true.

"Everybody deserves a chance to see the ocean at least once in their life and, this is Markey's chance and I want to help get him there," Kathryn said in a video on her Instagram account back in October.

Markey's mom, Melissa, said in three days Kathryn and Josh raised enough money to rent a van for the Jaquez family and send them to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a week's stay.

"We were mind blown for quite a while. It wasn't until we were actually on the road, I was like 'oh my gosh, I can't believe this is actually happening," she said.

Even though his rare skin condition prevented him from getting in the water, Melissa said Marky had a blast.

"We got to go on a glass-bottom boat, he saw sharks. He loves marine life. He got to touch a jellyfish. He got to feed stingray went Ripley's Believe It or Not," she said.

Marky lost his brother, Carlos, and his cousin to EB. His mom says he's now the only one in the state of Kansas with the He calls the trip a blessing.

"I thought it was a big blessing, for somebody to do that just for me," he said.

The next stop on his wish list - Disneyland.

"Meet Spiderman and all of them, because Spiderman has been my favorite superhero since I was a little kid," said Markey.