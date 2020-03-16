Keeping your kids busy, educated while schools are closed

Parents! Are you looking for ways to keep your kids busy while schools are closed?

There are plenty of resources out there to help turn an unexpected, or extended Spring Break into fun, educational time with your little ones.

The website Kids Activities compiled a list of education companies that are offering free subscriptions to their services while schools are closed. You’ll find that list here: Kids Activities Website

Here in Wichita, many attractions are closed. Including the YMCA, The Sedgwick County Zoo, Exploration Place and many museums. But, there are still things to do. The Website, Wichita Mom, has a list of fun things you can do to keep your little ones busy at home. You’ll find those activities here: Wichita Mom Website

