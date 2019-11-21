Kellogg opens from Webb Road to K-96 in east Wichita

Two lanes of the eastbound and westbound Kellogg opened on east Wichita on Thursday.

The City of Wichita says it marks "a significant milestone in the transportation projects that also include improvements to the Webb Road intersection, as well as the eventual expansion of Kellogg to a six-lane freeway to K-96 with connecting ramps to the Kansas Turnpike I-35/KTA."

The City of Wichita, Kansas Turnpike Authority and Kansas Department of Transportation, and lead contractor Wildcat Construction, with TranSystems and WSP USA lead engineering firms, are all credited with the early opening of the highway.

Impact to drivers will include:

- East Kellogg:

o Two-lanes of Kellogg will open from just west of Webb Road to K-96. This includes eastbound and westbound traffic and access to/from the frontage roads.

o The speed limit will remain at 40 mph throughout the work zone to accommodate remaining work

- Webb Road:

o Tomorrow, weather permitting, the Webb Road intersection will be complete, and left turns will be permitted and included in traffic control signals.

o Traffic restrictions for drivers exiting I-35/KTA near Webb Road will change from a stop condition to a free-flow condition, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Construction on the first East Kellogg Improvement project started in August 2015 and includes a redesigned Kellogg and Webb intersection and widening of Kellogg from Webb to Greenwich. A second project, started in 2016 and expected to be completed in 2021, continues widening Kellogg to a six-lane freeway between Greenwich and K-96. In addition, new ramps will be constructed for southbound I-35/KTA to westbound US-54 and eastbound US-54 to both northbound and southbound I-35/KTA.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed to improve their travel during these changes and throughout the project. More information is available at www.e54ict.com and via Twitter at @E54ict.