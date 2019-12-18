Kellyanne Conway coming to Kansas for GOP convention

One of President Trump's closest advisors is coming to Kansas.

The Kansas Republican Party announced Wednesday morning that Kellyanne Conway will give the keynote address at their state convention.

Conway will speak at the event's finale, a Gala dinner which will honor retiring U.S. Senator Pat Roberts.

“Kellyanne Conway is the perfect person to bring to Kansas as we honor Senator Roberts and kick-off the 2020 election cycle,” Kansas Republican Party Executive Director, Shannon Golden said. “As the first female to run a successful presidential campaign, Kellyanne is a shining example to Republicans, especially Republican women everywhere. We are very excited that she will be joining us in February at our Celebration of Service gala.”

The Kansas Republican Party says Conway's visit to Kansas will not be a fundraiser.

The convention will take place on January 31, 2020, and February 1, 2020, at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.