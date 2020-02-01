Kenin of US tops Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major

(AP) - Sofia Kenin of the United States has beaten Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain to win the Australian Open for her first Grand Slam title.

The 21-year-old Kenin won by a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 with the retractable roof at Rod Laver Arena closed because of rain.

Kenin was seeded 14th. She had never been past the fourth round of a major tournament until now.

Kenin reached the first Grand Slam final of her career by beating No. 1 Ash Barty in the semifinals.

Muguruza is a former No. 1-ranked player who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

