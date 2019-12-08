Kids exploring the farm through camera of a robot

With fewer kids growing up immersed in the daily grind of farming, there's a growing disconnect between how the food people eat and how it's made.

That has a farmer with a YouTube fan base giving an opportunity so more people can explore the agricultural industry.

"Turn on the coffee grinder, and then the second one will turn on the Christmas lights," said farmer Derek Klingenberg to his followers on TWITCH.

It's time for Klingenberg to detail another mission to kids behind keyboards and computer screens controlling the newest piece of equipment on his family farm.

"Every kid wants to play a video game," Klingenberg said.

The world this game exists in is an operating farm, and these kids have chores to do. Among their first was to feed the cattle.

"All I could see was this robot driving around," he said. "I had all of the kids' film themselves playing, and once I was finished, I lined it up at the bottom of the screen and synced them at the same time. It’s like a party. They’re yelling at the screen. Yelling at the other players, and it was fun."

The robot is not going to replace how cattle are traditionally fed here at this farm, what this little robot is meant to do is to help bring more people, especially kids out to see what it's like to work in agriculture.

"So many people aren't involved in farming anymore, and it'd be fun to have them out, come hang out at the farm," said Klingenberg.

With help from his cousin who coded the program, Klingenberg is giving kids that chance to users in Kansas and as far away as Germany.

Klingenberg said, "One thing I've learned is people who have never been on a farm, they come out here, and they just look around, and they're like 'oh.'"

It's also an opportunity for him to plant roots for a possible career.

"We're going toward so much robotics and stuff, and there's no reason these kids couldn't participate somehow in producing our food," said Klingenberg.

He is planning for more ways to get kids to operate the bot.

"Currently, we’re working on laser tag with baby calves, and that’s for Christmas," said Klingenberg. "So hopefully, in the next two weeks, we get it done. There’s more to it than that."