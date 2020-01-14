Kids find gun, deputy’s badge in Airbnb rental in Calif.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON/CNN) - A family staying at an Airbnb property in California had a safety scare when their young son found a loaded gun.

A family said they found a loaded gun and sheriff deputy's badge inside an Airbnb rental in Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Source: Family/KRON/CNN)

"That was just in a drawer in that room. It wasn't hard to find," said Jon Segarra, the boy's father. "It wasn't hidden. It wasn't stashed under a bed or anything. It was in a drawer right there."

The boy found the gun inside a Lake Tahoe rental property managed by TurnKey and posted on Airbnb.

Segarra and his family had just arrived and were unpacking the car, excited for a fun weekend away, when his son found it in a bedroom.

The gun was loaded and sitting in a bedside table next to a Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy's badge.

Segarra said many questions went through his mind.

"Who's is it? Are they coming back for it? Are we safe here? Is there anybody looking for it right now? Do we have to wait for someone to pull up in the middle of the night looking for their firearm?" he said. "I think that's kind of what freaked us out, and we didn't want to stay there anymore."

They called police, who came and picked up the gun. Airbnb did not respond to a request for comment.

TurnKey said this type of situation is unusual, and they take the safety and security of their guests seriously.

The sheriff's office says they've launched an internal investigation. They say the gun was not stolen, but it was the deputy's personal gun.

They're thankful no one was hurt, as is Segarra, who says it could've been much worse.

Airbnb gave the family a full refund, but the family says neither the company nor law enforcement have contacted them with an update.

"It's a mistake, but what I' thinking is how do we leverage this as a learning experience now?" he said. "You know, how do we leverage this to educate more vacation goers and property management places to take more initiative to really clean these spaces especially when families are coming there?"

Copyright 2020 KRON via CNN. All rights reserved.