Kids meet Santa, WPD Clydesdale horses

Kids and their families had the chance to meet Santa Saturday.

The big guy spent the day at Old Town Square and with him was one of the Clydesdale horses from the Wichita Police Department.

Some kids at the event say they are thankful they got to see Santa ahead of Christmas.

"Normally you don't get to see Santa on Christmas because he's always really fast. He has to get to other kids so we don't get to see him all the time," said Marleigha McClough.

The Old Town Association is offering free carriage rides with the Clydesdale every Friday night. Those run through Christmas from 5 to 8 p.m.

