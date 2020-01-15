Kingman County Humane Society gives neglected pup a makeover

The Kingman County Humane Society was able to give one pup an extreme makeover.

The organization said "Frosty" was neglected for about five years and spent most of his life outside in a hole he dug under the wood spool table he was tied to all that time.

When his story was reported to KCHS last Friday, the humane society said it asked local law enforcement to do an animal welfare check and bring Frosty in for a health assessment.

"His coat was completely matted and he was covered from one end to the other in dried feces," said KCHS. " Fortunately, other than being in deplorable condition, Frosty doesn’t have any serious medical conditions."

Staffers shaved and bathed Frosty. They also had his teeth cleaned and nails trimmed.

He's now "being showered with love and attention," the shelter said.

Once Frosty is neutered and ready to meet the public, he will be available for adoption at KCHS.

You can find more information about Frosty and the Kingman County Humane Society on its website, Facebook Page or contact us at 316-640-6188.