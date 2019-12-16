Kingman woman accused of stealing from Area Chamber of Commerce

The Kingman Police Department makes an arrest in connection to an investigation at the Chamber of Commerce.

Police arrested Janette “Jani” Arensdorf, of Kingman, Friday on charges of felony theft and making false writings.

Charges were filed by a special prosecutor’s office in Kingman District Court early last week in connection to the investigation.

In August, the Kingman Police Department said it received a request from the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce to conduct a financial review of the chamber's records.

A note on the chamber's door stated the office was temporarily closed and seeking to fill the vacant position of the Executive Director.