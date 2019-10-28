Korn, Breaking Benjamin coming to Wichita

Grammy award-winning heavyweights Korn and multi-platinum hard rockers Breaking Benjamin are coming to Wichita next year.

The bands will kick-off their the expansive 24-city outing will kick off January 23rd in Allentown, Pennsylvania. They made the announcement on Monday.

Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage on Sunday, February 26, 2020, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Citicard members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 29 at noon until Thursday, October 31 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 1 at noon local time at LiveNation.com.