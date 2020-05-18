Kroger announces $130 million in 'Thank You Pay' for associates, continues paid emergency leave

The Kroger Co. announced Monday that it will provide a special Thank You Pay to hourly employees working on the front lines in grocery stores, supply chains, manufacturing, pharmacies and call centers "to acknowledge their dedication to maintaining safe, clean and stocked stores."

The new $130 million in "Thank You Pay" bookends the "Appreciation Pay" the company first provided to frontline workers for their efforts at the start of the pandemic in March. It also follows multiple Hero Bonuses that were paid in April through mid-May, with a final payment by May 23.

The one-time Thank You Pay, which will be $400 for qualified full-time associates and $200 for qualified part-time associates, will be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “As the country moves toward reopening, we will continue to safeguard our associates’ health and well-being and recognize their work. At the same time, we will continue running a sustainable business that provides steady employment and opportunities to learn and grow for over half a million associates.”

Kroger also announced that it will continue its COVID-19 Emergency Leave guidelines to provide paid time off to associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms.