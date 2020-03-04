Kroger limits customers on cold & flu related, sanitization products

Kroger is limiting the number of sanitization and cold and flu-related products that its customers can purchase.

Signs posted inside a Dillons store located at 37th & Woodlawn say due to high demand, the products are limited to five per customer.

A look inside the store shows shelves that are sparse or nearly bare of products like disinfectant wipes, spray and bleach.

Eyewitness News reached out to the company to find out if coronavirus concerns are driving the demand and leading to the limitation on customers. We have yet to hear back.

Despite the growing number of cases and even nearly a dozen deaths in the United States, people who we spoke with say they're not overly concerned.