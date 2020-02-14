LISTEN: 911 calls released related to 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s disappearance

On Friday afternoon, the Cayce Department of Public Safety released the 911 calls following the disappearance of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

Authorities released audio of the 911 calls related to Faye Swetlik's disappearance. She was found dead Thursday. (Source: Cayce DPS)

WARNING: The audio in these 911 calls is disturbing and could be upsetting to hear.

In the call, Faye’s mother, Selena Collins, told officials she last saw Faye in the front yard about an hour before the call was made. According to Collins, Faye was wearing a pink rose skirt and polka-dotted rain boots.

Faye was initially reported missing on Monday about an hour after returning home from school.

The body of the Springdale Elementary first-grader was found Thursday morning in a wooded area near her home by CDPS Director Byron Snellgrove, according to Sgt. Evan Antley.

Later that same morning, officials found Faye’s neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Taylor, dead in his home on Picadilly Square. Authorities were able to confirm that the two deaths were linked.

He lived less than 500 feet from Faye and her mother.

Faye’s death is considered a homicide investigation. Police are not seeking a person of interest and no arrests have been made.

Officers do want more information about Taylor’s whereabouts around the time Faye disappeared. They also want to know what Taylor was doing in the days that Faye was missing.

The autopsies for Faye and Taylor will be done on Saturday.

