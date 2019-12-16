LIVE BLOG: Kansans wake to winter wonderland across the state

The Kansas Highway Patrol is working a number of accidents Monday morning as drivers wake to snow-packed and slick roads.

"Christmas Morning" by Michael Trular in Kingman

So far, they are all fender-benders with no serious injuries.

Wichita crews have been out treating area roads for those who now have to get out on their morning commute.

Storm Team 12 says snow will be possible for much of central and eastern Kansas through the first half of the day on Monday. By the time this second round of snow ends on Monday afternoon, southern Kansas (Dodge City to Wichita and everyone to the south) could get 1-3" of snowfall. Areas just to the north of that (Garden City to Salina and Topeka) could receive a trace to an inch of snow overnight into Monday morning.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper teens to low 20s. Highs on Monday will reach the 30s for most.

