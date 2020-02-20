LIVE BLOG: Snow-packed roads causing multiple crashes across Wichita

A winter storm is bringing snow to much of Kansas, causing snow-packed roads and slick spots in some areas.

(WichWay)

Crews are working multiple accidents along west Kellogg, but no word yet on injuries.

Eyewitness News reporter Kristen Boxman says there are more than

a dozen vehicles involved in the crash. She says crews have shut down all lanes of Kellogg at west street. Drivers will want to avoid the area.

In Dodge City, snow has stopped falling in the area. Along Highway 50, roads are completely snow-packed and traffic is traveling slow. Strong winds have also caused some pretty deep snow drifts in the area so drivers will want to stay alert.

Also, the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is in effect for Wichita and Goddard. It only applies to non-injury accidents and accidents that do not involve alcohol or drugs and if vehicles are movable. For more information on the EARP, click here.

Due to the slick travel conditions, several schools are closed or delayed. Wichita Public Schools is open, but said bus routes will be running late this morning. For a full list of closures, visit our weather closings page. To monitor road conditions, check out kandrive.org.

#BREAKING 13 vehicle crash on Kellogg between West street and the 235 interchange. We are here before first responders. #kwch #kswx pic.twitter.com/c9XylfqBtM — Kristen Boxman (@KWCHKristen) February 20, 2020