LIVE BLOG: Wichita Public Schools, other districts cancel due to winter weather

Wichita Public Schools canceled classes Monday as winter weather, including accumulating snow, moved across south-central Kansas.

Surrounding districts: Andover, Derby, Haysville, Goddard, Maize and Valley Center also called off school citing travel concerns for students and employees, transportation delays and cold temperatures.

Wichita State University delayed its start time to 10 a.m. for the similar reasons.

Districts started canceling Sunday night in north-central Kansas where snow totals ranged from 5 to 9 inches.

Wichita crews have been out treating area roads for those who now have to get out on their morning commute. You can follow the snowplow tracker here: City of Wichita Snow Plows

The Emergency Accident Reporting Program (EARP) is in effect for the City of Wichita. If you're in an accident, where there are no injuries, no alcohol or drugs are involved, drive to any QuikTrip or Wichita Police Department substation to fill out an accident report.

Storm Team 12 says snow will be possible for much of central and eastern Kansas through the first half of the day on Monday. By the time this second round of snow ends on Monday afternoon, southern Kansas (Dodge City to Wichita and everyone to the south) could get 1-3" of snowfall. Areas just to the north of that (Garden City to Salina and Topeka) could receive a trace to an inch of snow overnight into Monday morning.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper teens to low 20s. Highs on Monday will reach the 30s for most.

Remember, you can stay ahead of the winter weather with the Storm Team 12 app and Always on Storm Team 12.