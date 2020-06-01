LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly, KDHE address COVID-19 response as Kansas surpasses 10,000 cases

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports Monday 10,011 cases of COVID-19 in 88 counties with 217 deaths reported as of 9 a.m., an increase of 272 cases since Friday.

In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference with Dr. Lee Norman, the state's top health administrator, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Her orders and local orders meant to check the spread of the novel coronavirus are facing legal challenges. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Out of 6,635 cases, 862 people with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized. Patients range in age from 0 years to 103 years.

There have been 93,301 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

At 4 p.m., Gov. Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will address the latest cases, including two now linked to schools/daycares.

This will be the governor's first public briefing on COVID-19 following her decision to turn all response authority on restrictions and gathering sizes back to local governments and counties.

