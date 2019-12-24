La. high school senior killed in home invasion shooting on Christmas Eve

Deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a teenager and injured a 10-year-old.

Gervonte Taplin was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. (Source: Family photo/WAFB)

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Turret Drive off of Millerville Road in the Avondale subdivision. A spokesperson for EBRSO says suspects entered the home in a targeted attack.

Gervonte Taplin, a 17-year-old senior at Broadmoor High School, was killed in the shooting. A 10-year-old was grazed in the arm by a bullet before being transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, sources say.

The investigation is ongoing.

