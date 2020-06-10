Lansing Correctional Facility declared a contained site for COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has confirmed a COVID-19 cluster at the Lansing Correctional Facility is contained.

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) reports more than 806 of the 830 residents who tested positive for the disease have recovered. Nearly half of the 96 infected staff members have also recovered.

KDOC said more than 700 of the total positive cases have been asymptomatic, and all active cases are asymptomatic.

The prison said it will resume man resident activities with the exception of those that expose residents in the community like visitation and non-essential jobs.