KDOC: 2nd inmate dies of COVID-19 at Lansing Correctional Facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections reports a second COVID-19 related death.

KDOC says the inmate, a man over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions, tested positive for the virus on April 25. He was transferred to KU Medical Center on April 24. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The individual was serving a life sentence for charges including two counts of robbery, five counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of kidnapping, 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of drug possession. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since 1999.

KDOC will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions for the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws.

This is the second COVID-19-related death at Lansing. Another inmate died from the disease on April 26. He tested positive on April 19.