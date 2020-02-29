Large grass fire burns hundreds of acres in Saline County

The Saline County Sheriff's Office says a large grass fire burned between 300-320 acres Saturday afternoon.

Lieutenant Michael Smith says the fire started around 2:14 p.m. on the north side of the roadway in the southeast corner pasture at E. Country Club Rd and S. Amos Rd.

Saline County Rural Fire District 1 and 5 were able to contain the fire around 4:10 p.m. They estimate 300-320 acres of CRP grass was burned and around 50 round hay bales were involved in the fire.

Smith says there were no structures damaged or structures that were in danger of this fire. No one was hurt.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Fire crews will remain on scene to mop up and monitor the burning round bales.